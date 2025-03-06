$50K Lottery Winner in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Someone playing a scratch-off lottery game in Sartell was a big winner.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $50,000 winning ticket sold at the Speedway in Sartell on Wednesday. The scratch-off game they were playing is called Money Rush.
The top prize for that game is $50,000. Tickets are $5 each to play.
Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.
