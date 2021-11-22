4 Hurt in Crash Involving Wrong Way Driver On I-35

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people were seriously hurt when the car they were in was traveling the wrong way down the interstate and collided with another vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:00 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 in Minneapolis.

Thirty-four-year-old Maung Soe of St. Paul was driving the car southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with a car going north in the left lane.

Soe and his passenger 31-year-old Ker Ker of Vernon, Texas were both taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The two people in the second vehicle were both taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

