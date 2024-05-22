4 Hurt in 1 Vehicle Crash in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt when the vehicle they were in went off the road and crashed.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound Interstate 94 ramp to northbound Highway 15 in St. Cloud.
Thirty-four-year-old Francisco Tellez of Morris was driving the vehicle when he lost control.
Three passengers in the vehicle were 27-year-old Franklin Espinoza of Waite Park, 33-year-old Luis Carrasco of Morris, and 35-year-old Miguel Carrasco of Morris.
Miguel Carrasco was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The State Patrol says the other three men had non-life-threatening injuries but were not transported to the hospital.
