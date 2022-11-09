It's fun to see all of the things "holiday" and celebrations around the area. Most all of the light tours, shop tours and such run all the way through December. But Little Falls has 4 Christmas tours, and those special tours only run for a little over a week.

Take a quick drive up Highway 10 and stop in Little Falls. Seems like a great thing to do on a weekend with the family.

These 4 tours include:

LINDEN HILL HISTORIC ESTATE

-Christmas at the Mansions

Hours are Monday through Saturday 1-7pm and Sunday from 11 to 6pm. If you are running close to the end of the tour time, keep in mind that you do need to be there an hour before closing to catch the last tour of the day.

They even suggest bringing your own slippers if you wish. Cozy!

ROSENMEIER HOME TOURS

-Nutcracker Suite

CHARLES LINDBERG HOUR AND MUSEUM

-Christmas on the Lindberg Farm

MINNESOTA FISHING MUSEUM AND HALL OF FAME

-Christmas Tree Lane and Special Displays

Whatever you choose to do, it's time to celebrate the holidays. Or, at least make plans to do so. It seems like this time of year there are so many things to enjoy and see, that it makes sense to have a plan early to not miss out on seasonal events.