35 And Over Amateur Baseball Update – July 19th, 2022

35 OVER GAME RECAPS

JULY 9TH

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 5 ALEXANDRIA CLASSIC CLIPPERS 4

The Brewmeisters defeated the rivals the Classic Clippers, backed by ten hits, including one double. The starting pitcher for the Brewmeisters was former Luxemburg Brewer Jason Harren, he threw 4 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Former St. Nicholas Nick Jon Hofer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he issued one walk.

The Brewmeisters offense was led by Troy Schroeder (former Luxemburg Brewer) went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Mike Arnold (former Eden Valley) went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Former player/manager for Sauk Rapids Paul Schlangen went 3-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jon Hofer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Neal Fish (Former Clear Lake Laker) went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Scott Geiger (From Sauk Rapids Cyclones) went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jason Harren was hit twice by a pitch and Teddy Fleming (Current Sartell Stone Poneys) earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 1 ALEXANDRIA CLASSIC CLIPPERS 0

The Brewmeisters defeated their rivals in game two of their double header, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles. Former Sauk Rapids Cyclones Andy Thayer threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewmeisters offense was led by Jason Harren, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Scott Geiger went 2-for-3 with a double and Mike Arnold went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored the games only run. Neil Fish went 2-for-3 and Andy Thayer went 1-for-2.

JULY 16th

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 5 BECKER BUZZARDS 3

The Brewmeisters defeated their league rivals the Buzzards backed by seven hits including a triple, Jason Harren threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Brewmeisters offense was led by Todd VanErp (Clear Lake Lakers) went

2-for-3 for a RBI and Neil Fish (Clear Lake Lakers) went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Jason Harren (Luxemburg Brewer) was credited for a RBI and had a stolen base. Jon Hofer (St. Nicholas Nick) went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Ryan Bell (Cold Spring Rockie) went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored two runs. Kelly Weber (Luxemburg Brewer) went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Mike Thole (Luxemburg Brewer) was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

There wasn’t any stats reported on the Buzzards pitching. Their offense was led by Todd, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch andJP went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kevin Krenz (Present Becker Bandit) went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Koseter went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Tanner Bakke went 1-for-2. Calen Kirkland was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sparrow earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 8 MENAGHA/SEBEKA RELICS 2

The Brewmeisters defeated their league foe the Relics, backed by ten hits, including a double. Andy Thayer (former Sauk Rapids Cyclone) threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Todd Van Erp (Former Clear Lake Laker) went 2-for-3 for three RBIS, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Neil Fish (former Clear Lake Laker) went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Albers (former Luxemburg Brewer) went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Bell (former Cold Spring Rockie) went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Two former Brewers Jason Harren went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Kelly Weber earned a walk. Tom Glideon (former Hutchinson Huskie) went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jon Hofer (former St. Nicholas Nick scored a run.

There was no report of the Relics pitching, their offense was led by Brett Dormenan, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Litzam went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Kernel had a sacrifice bunt.

Jun. 25 vs. Verndale: Buzzard win 7-6 Jul. 9 vs. Morris: Split Gm 1: Buzzards win 15-0 Gm 2: Buzzards loss 1-5

UPCOMING GAMES:

July 24th 12:00

Luxemburg Brewmeisters @ Becker Buzzards

Fergus Falls River Dogs vs. Luxemburg Brewmeisters @ Becker 2:00