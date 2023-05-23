3 Years After Being Cancelled, Music Series Back at Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo is a great place to get the family together and walk around, check out some animals, see some fun exhibits, eat some food, wear your kids out from walking around all day, and now music too!
Three years ago the the "Music in the Zoo" concert series was cancelled. Basically just like everything else was around that time of the pandemic.
Now, the Minnesota Zoo is bringing music back for people to enjoy. This time it's being called "Wild Nights" and will happen every other Thursday night beginning this Thursday night, the 25th.
Tickets are available online. If you are a member of the zoo you will be able to save a little money on the tickets. Normally priced at $40, members will be able to purchase tickets for $30. That's for a single ticket. There is also the option to buy ticket packages which are priced at $150, but members can purchase for just $75. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance.
There is also the option of purchasing a group package. That would be a group of 15 or more tickets and you can call the zoo to have them help you with those purchases.
Each week features a specific theme of music. The themes range from Indie, to alternative country to hip hop, to blues and more. You can check out the lineup on the zoo website and plan which night you'd like to check out some music at the Minnesota Zoo.
