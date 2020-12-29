#21 Gophers Too Much for #17 Michigan State

The 21st ranked Gopher men's basketball team won their 3rd game in a row and 9th this season 81-56 over #17 Michigan State Monday night at Williams Arena.  The Gophers led 36-16 at halftime and outscored the Spartans 45-40 in the 2nd half.  Minnesota dominated the boards outrebounding Michigan State 52-36.

The Gophers were led in scoring by Marcus Carr with 19 points and Liam Robbins added 18 points and 9 rebounds. Minnesota shot 47 percent from the field for the game and 88 percent from the free throw line.  Michigan State was held to 25 percent shooting.

The Gophers are 9-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.  Minnesota will play at #6 Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 3:00.

