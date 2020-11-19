ST. CLOUD -- An annual fundraising campaign to benefit local food shelves is now underway.

The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation have officially launched the 20th annual Charity Challenge.

The stress on local food shelves typically increases around this time of year, and the foundations say that demand is even higher due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will be matching every dollar donated to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, the Salvation Army, and the St. Joseph Community Food Shelf up to $100,000 this holiday season.

Donations for the Charity Challenge should be sent directly to the food shelves and need to be received by December 31st.

Last year the matching event raised over $568,000.