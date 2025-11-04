St. Cloud&#8217;s Walk to End Alzheimer&#8217;s Raises Nearly $112,000

St. Cloud’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Raises Nearly $112,000

Alzheimer's Association, MN-ND Chapter - 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was another successful St. Cloud Walk to End Alzheimer's at Lake George in October.

While they didn't reach their goal of raising $145,000, walkers, sponsors, and donors raised nearly $112,000. The money will be used to support the Alzheimer's Association's classes and resources for local families and advance dementia research.

The top fundraising team this year was Rock 4 Alzheimer's, raising nearly $19,500 toward their goal of $25,000.

Organizers say 7.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease in the U.S., including more than 101,000 here in Minnesota.

Donations toward the St. Cloud Walk to End Alzheimer's are still being accepted until the end of December.

