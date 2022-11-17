2022 Public Safety Award Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation (GSCPSF) presented 10 awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the greater St. Cloud region.

Waite Park Police Officer Celeste Walz was one of two individuals receiving the Outstanding Individual Contribution to Public Safety Award. She was recognized for her work as a member of the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force.

Sergeant Ryan Sayre of the St. Cloud Police Department was recognized for his leadership of the St. Cloud Rotary Community Outpost in south St. Cloud.

Two businesses received the Outstanding Organization Contribution to Public Safety Award. Jacobs Financial was recognized for hosting the 2022 Swing Fore Charity golf event, the proceeds of which supported the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.

Vikingland Harley Davidson was recognized for its long-time support of an annual Public Safety Appreciation Day.

The Melrose Fire Department was recognized with the Fire Department Team of the Year award.

Sauk Centre Ambulance and Mayo Ambulance St. Cloud each received the EMS Team of the Year award.

The St. Cloud Area Mental Health Co-Responder Team, a partnership of the St. Cloud Police Department and the Central Minnesota Mental Health Clinic, received one of the awards for Law Enforcement Team of the Year.

The Stearns County Explorers Program also received the Law Enforcement Team of the Year award.

Get our free mobile app

The awards were presented at the First Responder Appreciation Dinner hosted by the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.