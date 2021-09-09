2021’s Rock The Prairie Concert Kicks Off Saturday

Get ready to rock out this weekend in Albany for the 2021 Rock The Prairie music festival.

It's a one day only event that kicks off on Saturday, September 11 at 3 p.m. at the Albany Amphitheater. Gates will open at 2 p.m.

This weekend's performers include Hitchville, DiamondBack and Honey Badgers.

Hitchville is described as having 'kinetic stage energy' and fans always expect the unexpected.

Get our free mobile app

DiamondBack has been around since 1998. They play a mix of new country, some classics and rock music.

Honey Badgers, formerly known as Steel Blue, is a great cover band. they are known for covering country classics, classic rock, country and pop music from the 70s to the 90s.

For $75, camping is available starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday through noon on Sunday. You must have tickets to the concert in order to secure a camping spot. There's a 30 acre parking lot available for guests to use for free.

No outside food or beverages will be allowed inside of the festival. Bags will be searched prior to entry into the event. Food vendors and a beer garden will be on-site for purchase. Food and drinks are sold by tickets which you can buy with cash or a credit card at the ticket booth.

General admission tickets are on-sale now for $30 general admission access. There is a VIP option which includes preferred parking, free hors d'oevures, two drink tokens and access to porta-potties. The VIP package is $75 per person.

The Albany Amphitheater is located at 21470 County Road 54 in Albany, Minnesota. You can contact the event organizers with questions at 320-845-5530.

9 Things to do With Baking Soda That Are NOT Baking Related