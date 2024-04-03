$200K Scratch Off Winner in Central Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Do you know anyone in the Brainerd lakes area?
They could be $200,000 richer.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning scratch-off ticket in the game Camo Crossword sold on April Fools Day.
But this is no joke, the ticket was bought at Northland Oil in Brainerd.
Tickets cost $10 each to play the game.
