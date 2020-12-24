2-Year-Old Dies of Gunshot Wound in St. Paul Apartment

ST. PAUL (AP) — A 2-year-old boy has died in a shooting in a St. Paul apartment.

The child died Wednesday in an apartment in a neighborhood north of downtown.

Police were called to the scene about 1:12 p.m. by someone in the apartment who called to say that a boy had "hurt his head."

Spokesman Steve Linders said police were questioning three juveniles who may have been in the apartment when a gun went off.

They were also trying to determine if any other people had been in the apartment.