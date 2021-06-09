2 Died, 2 Seriously Hurt in Crash Involving Ambulance in NE MN

GRAND RAPIDS -- Two people died and two others suffered serious injuries when an ambulance and a dump truck collided up in northeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Itasca County.

A Meds-1 Ambulance was going south while the dump truck was heading east when they collided in a T-bone style crash at an intersection.

Troopers say two people inside the ambulance died, 51-year-old Troy Boettcher of Warba and 17-year-old Joseph Latimer of Grand Rapids.

The paramedic who was driving the ambulance, 28-year-old Kimberly Hake of Cohasset, was taken to the hospital in Grand Rapids with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, 67-year-old Jeffery Ekholm of Nashwauk, was taken to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.

