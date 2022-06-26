$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning $1 million ticket was sold at the HolidayStation Store at 2432 London Road in Duluth.

Also, a winning $50,000 ticket was sold at a Marathon store at 104 East Highway 61 in Grand Marais

The numbers drawn for Saturday night were 6, 12, 20, 27, 32 and the Powerball 4.

The jackpot did not go out on Saturday night so that prize goes to $346 million for Monday night's drawing.