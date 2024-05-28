1980s Car Show, Exhibit at Stearns History Museum

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Pin your jeans and break out the shoulder pads the Stearns History Museum is opening its newest exhibit this Thursday.

They are celebrating 40 years in their current location with a 1980s car show from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Executive Director Amy Degerstrom says they have a fun event planned.

We'll have music going on with a 1980s DJ, we've got the Pizza Barn food truck, Third Street Brewhouse is coming, and then the exhibit opens inside.

You are encouraged to come dressed in 1980s attire.

Thursday is also the opening of the new 1980s-themed exhibit inside the museum.

Curator Eric Cheever says he's had a lot of fun putting the exhibit together.

Its a number of vignettes and one of them is a dorm room from the mid-1980s. We were in college in the mid-1980s and just was really a flashback to put some of the stuff together.

That will be on display for at least a year and probably close to two years.

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, it is free for all Stearns County residents to visit the museum throughout the whole year.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday, June 29th there will be a 40th anniversary in Heritage Park Open House as part of Granite City Days. The Stearns History Museum will do other 1980s events including a roller skating party and a escape room later this year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES