ST. CLOUD -- Three families were evacuated from their homes Sunday night after a fire in a St. Cloud apartment building.

The fire department was called to 1615 Goettens Way just after 10:00 p.m. to put out a fire that had started on the stove and started burning the cabinets above.

The fire was extinguished quickly but it did get into some concealed spaces.

The damage estimate is about $157,000.

No one was hurt.

