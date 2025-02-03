150 Anglers Win Prizes in Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A total of 150 anglers are prize winners in the 35th annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake.

The official results show Siera Romine from Carver won first place with a 5.85 pound walleye and takes home a brand new pickup truck.

Five people won Polaris 450 A-T-Vs and other prizes include augers, ice houses, gift cards, ice suits, underwater cameras, and vacations.

Over ten thousand anglers participated in this year's event on Gull Lake's Hole-in-the-Day Bay.