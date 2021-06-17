126 Year Old St. Cloud Construction Company Building New Facility

Landwehr Construction, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD -- Landwehr Construction has been in St. Cloud for 126 years and they are not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. The company has just broken ground on a huge brand new headquarters on Opportunity Drive.

President Nate Landwehr is the fifth generation of his family to run the business.  He says growth in people and equipment at their current facility made the new building necessary.

We're going from having a 10-acre site to a 30-acre site, from a 7,000 square foot office to a 24,000 square foot office, and a 20,000 square foot shop to about a 35,000 square foot office.

Landwehr Construction has been at its current facility since 1972 and Landwehr says they are also keeping that site and will be utilizing that entire space too.

Landwehr Construction, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Construction on the new headquarters is expected to be finished by about Thanksgiving.

Nate Landwehr, submitted photo

Landwehr says the company is very diverse in the types of jobs it takes on.

The majority of our business is we build roads and highways.  We also do commercial earthwork, we have a crane fleet and we rent cranes around the local area, we also do crane work outside the area.  We work in about eight different states.

Landwehr construction also works on wind energy, solar farms, sewer and water, and demolition projects.

Landwehr Construction and Rice Companies have been partnering on projects since 1972 – almost 50 years.

