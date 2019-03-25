$125K Matching Grants Donated Towards New Humane Society Shelter

ST. CLOUD -- A large financial step has been taken towards the Tri-County Humane Society's new shelter. The organization announced Monday they received two matching grants to go towards the new shelter.

The Harvey Paul Jurik estate has committed a $100,000 matching grant, while an anonymous donor has pledged a $25,000 matching grant to the project.

Executive Director Vicki Davis says the generous gifts will go a long way towards the new facility.

This is great and really gets us started. Everyone that donates towards this matching grant, will double the money towards the project. So that's a great way try and raise funds for the new shelter.

The new shelter will cost about $3.5-million and will sit right behind the current building. Once a new shelter is built the old shelter would be torn down.

The current shelter was built in 1989 and an addition was built in 2000.

Davis says they still hope to break ground on the new shelter this fall.