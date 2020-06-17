10th Anniversary of Largest Tornado Outbreak in Minnesota History

UNDATED -- The largest single-day tornado outbreak in Minnesota history happened on June 17th, 2010 with 48 tornadoes across the state.

This outbreak would set the stage for a record-breaking tornado year in Minnesota that finished with 113 tornadoes, the most of any state in the US that year.

There were three EF-4 tornadoes and four EF-3 tornadoes in Minnesota.

A total of 74 tornadoes occurred across the Northern Plains.