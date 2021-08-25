$100 Visa Gift Cards for First COVID-19 Vaccine at State Fair

ST. PAUL -- The State of Minnesota will offer $100 Visa gift cards on-site to Minnesotans who get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Minnesota State Fair.

The incentive comes after the conclusion of Minnesota’s $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, with nearly 80,000 Minnesotans who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since July 30 signing up for the reward.

The first 3,600 Minnesotans to get their first dose of vaccine at the State Fair will be able to claim a $100 Visa gift card immediately after getting their shot.

The Community Vaccine Clinic will be located at the North End Event Center, North of Murphy Avenue. No appointment, identification, or insurance will be necessary to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone 12 years of age and older who needs their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can get vaccinated at the clinic. The Community Vaccine Clinic will be offering both the Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only Minnesotans receiving their first dose of the vaccine will qualify for the $100 Visa Gift Card.

