10 Tornado Reports in Southern Minnesota, Power Outages

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says it received at least ten reports of tornadoes Monday night in south-central Minnesota.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

There were reported tornado touchdowns near St. James, Winnebago, Janesville, and Wells. The twister spotted near St, James damaged buildings, crops, trees, and powerlines but no injuries were reported.

Thousands of homes in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities lost power due to severe storms.

One-half-inch was reported in the Madelia area.

Get our free mobile app

The heavy rains also caused flash flooding in parts of southeastern Minnesota.

The tornado outbreak in southern Minnesota on Monday comes just two days after a tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Melrose on Saturday night.

READ RELATED ARTICLES