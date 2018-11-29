1 Year in Jail, Probation for Fatally Shooting Friend

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A man who fatally shot his friend in St. Paul has been sentenced to jail time and probation.

A Ramsey County judge agreed to terms of a plea deal Wednesday and gave Joel Paulson one year in jail and 10 years of probation. Twenty-five-year-old Justin Finklea was accidentally shot by Paulson while the two were drinking at a St. Paul duplex a year ago.

The 32-year-old Paulson told authorities he didn't think a handgun was loaded when he pointed it jokingly at Finklea and pulled the trigger. Finklea was the father of two sons, ages 6 and 8.

Family members of both men wiped away tears during the sentencing hearing.