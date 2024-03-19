$1 Million Powerball Winner in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- The big Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs but someone who bought a ticket in Minnesota for Monday night's drawing is $1 million richer.

The Minnesota State Lottery says the $1 million winning ticket was sold at Falls Standard Inc. in Zumbro Falls.

Other $1 million winners were in Maryland, Virginia, and two in Texas. There was a $2 million winner in Florida.

The numbers drawn are 10, 17, 20, 39, 44 and the Powerball 16.

The jackpot climbs to $687 million. The cash option is $327 million. The next drawing is on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $875 million with a cash option of $413 million. That drawing is on Tuesday night.

