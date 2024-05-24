1 Hospitalized After 3 Vehicle Crash Near Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highways 95 and 25 south of Foley. All three vehicles were eastbound on Highway 95 when they collided at the intersection of Highway 25.

Forty-three-year-old Vencent Zeiher of Clayton, Wisconsin was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tylor Poganski of Milaca has non-life-threatening injuries but the Patrol says he was not transported to the hospital.

The third driver was not hurt.

