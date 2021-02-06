Zimmerman Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 169

ZIMMERMAN -- A woman was hurt in a crash near Zimmerman Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. on Highway 169 in Livonia Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going south on Highway 169 near mile marker 167 when the driver lost control, ran off the road to the left, hit a roadside sign, and came to a stop in the median.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Ashley Fitch of Zimmerman, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Filed Under: Crash, highway 169, minnesota state patrol, Sherburne County
Categories: St. Cloud News
