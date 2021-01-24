Zimmerman Teen Hurt in Crash on HWY 169

PRINCETON -- A teenager from Zimmerman was hurt in a crash on Highway 169 Saturday night. The incident happened at 305th Avenue North near Princeton around 8:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going north on Highway 169 when it began fishtailing. Authorities say the driver lost control, left the road to the right and rolled.

The driver, 17-year-old Ariel Cassady, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

