ELK RIVER -- A Zimmerman man was hurt in a crash in Elk River Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Highway 10.

A car driven by 73-year-old Richard Beckers was rear-ended by a car driven by 26-year-old Noe Sanchez of Elk River.

Beckers was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sanchez was not hurt.