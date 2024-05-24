Zenie Agnes Bedard, 90, Princeton

July 12, 1933 - May 22, 2024

Zene “Zenie” A. Bedard, age 90 of Princeton, MN, passed away on May 22, 2024, at Fairview Northland hospital in Princeton. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10:30 AM with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie.

Zenie was born to George and Gladys Wilsey on July 12, 1933, in Minneapolis. Zenie is survived by her children, Alan Schmidt (Lynn Leegard), Dwane Schmidt, Gail (Ray) Berens, and Peggy (John) Durkot; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; her sisters; and one grandchild.