Zebra Mussels Found in Grand Lake

ST PAUL -- Zebra Mussels have been found at another area lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Grand Lake, South of Rockville in Stearns County.

The Grand Lake Improvement District contacted the DNR about three adult zebra mussels found by lake users on the north and northeast shorelines. DNR staff conducted a search of the lake and found an additional 11 adult zebra mussels distributed throughout the 650-acre lake.

State law requires all boaters to clean, drain and dry all watercraft and reminds anglers not to release bait into a lake.

For more ways to control the spread of zebra mussels, click here.