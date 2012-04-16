Zeal for Early Fishing Opener Fades

ST. PAUL (AP) - The appetite to let Minnesota's anglers hit the lakes a week earlier for the annual walleye opener seems to be fading at the state Capitol.

Minnesota senators involved in outdoors issues gave it the thumbs-down Monday. There was no actual vote, but one could come as soon as Tuesday in the full Senate. Several senators who expressed openness to the speed-up a week ago are now on record against it.

Minnesota's opener is set for May 12. A proposal would shift it to May 5, partly to keep it from conflicting with Mother's Day weekend.

Resort owners say the change would come too late for them to accommodate guests. Others expressed concern that it would pose long-term risks to the fishery.

The House backed the change, but it would be a week or more before a law change could occur.

(Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)