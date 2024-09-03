Zanna Janore Graves, 14, Browerville

September 14, 2009 - August 28, 2024

Zanna Graves, 14, passed away on August 28, 2024 at her home in Browerville. There will be a gathering on her birthday, September 14, 2024 at a place and time that is yet to be determined. Continue to check with this website for updates.

Zanna Janore Graves was born September 14, 2009 to Jesse and Coral (Hall) Graves in Saint Cloud. She attended Staples-Motley High School.

Zanna was a very artistic soul who expressed her creativity through her writing, drawing and painting or through the things she made while crocheting. She also liked theater and acting in plays. She loved to bake and uniquely decorate her cakes. There could not be a day that went by without Zanna making someone laugh with her beautiful sense of humor. Children held a special place in Zanna’s heart. She was a great baby sitter. More than anything though, she was super big sister; a thoughtful and helpful daughter; a loving granddaughter; and a very special niece.

Zanna is survived by her parents; her sisters, Lexa, Talia and Desdemona; grandparents James (Jacqueline) Hall of Saint Cloud, Pam Dykstra of Clarissa and Nina Green of Cedar Springs, MI; aunts Erin Nysse, Nicole Tatum and Amber Stokstad and uncle Hans Stokstad. She also left behind many other aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Patricia Hall.

With a generous heart of gold, Zanna had a dream to start a charity that was dedicated to painting the walls at children’s wards at hospitals with uplifting artwork. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, her family would like contributions so that they may make her dream a reality.