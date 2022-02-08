Zac Brown Band Coming to MN State Fair Grandstand

FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Minnesota State Fair has announced its first grandstand act for this year.

Zac Brown Band will be bringing its "Out in the Middle" tour to the Great Minnesota Get Together. The concert will be on Friday, September 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets range between $75 and $194. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are available through Etix at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. For additional State Fair ticket information, call 651-288-4427. Please note that the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office will not be open for in-person sales. Currently, tickets will be sold online and by phone only.