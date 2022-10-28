Yvonne J. Vik, 87, Albany (formerly of Buffalo)

February 18, 1935 - October 25, 2022

Memorial service on Wednesday, November 2, at 11 AM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Albany. Visitation from 10-11 AM at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be at Clarkfield Cemetery, Clarkfield, MN at a later date. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Yvonne Joann (Dippold) Vik, formerly from Buffalo, MN, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on October 25, 2022, at her home in Albany, MN.

Yvonne Vik was born February 18, 1935, in Westwood, CA to Raymond and Mabel (Spangler) Dippold. At the young age of four, she lost her hearing due to spinal meningitis. When she was five, her family relocated to Bovey, MN. She attended The Minnesota School of the Deaf, a boarding school in Faribault, MN. She graduated in 1953. It was there where she met the love of her life, Reuben, at the young age of 11. They married on August 20, 1954, in Clarkfield, MN. They had four children.

Yvonne had various jobs in her life and eventually retired in February 1997 from Banner Engineering. Yvonne loved being a mother most! Especially a grandmother and great-grandmother. She had the gifts of love, kindness, and patience, and her grandchildren adored her!

She loved sewing, crafting, gardening, canning, baking, traveling, playing board games (she was very competitive), spending time with her family, and recently teaching three granddaughters how to make her famous homemade soap.

She is survived by her three children: Perry Vik of Albany, MN, Janet (Peter) Desautel of Albany, MN, and Reuben Vik of Buffalo, MN; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister, Bette; and two brothers-in-law, Jake and Ron.

She is preceded in death by her husband (Reuben), daughter (Kathleen), three brothers, her mother, and father, and Reuben’s parents and his four sisters.

A special thank you to the Avon Police Department, Albany Fire and Rescue, Paramedics, and ER staff of the Melrose Hospital for their professional and compassionate care.