Meredith Louise (Haney) Lange, 98, Avon

March 7, 1926 - June 29, 2024

Meredith Louise (Haney) Lange, age 98 of Avon, died on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Meredith was born on March 7, 1926, to Avery and Jennie (Pierce) Haney in Pipestone Minnesota. She was raised on the family farm west of Pipestone and attended country school through the eighth grade, then Pipestone High School. Meredith met Wayne J. Lange and they celebrated over 60 years of marriage until Wayne’s death in 2010. They worked together for many years in their business of Lange Hardware and later Langes Heating and Air Conditioning.

Meredith was known for cooking large family dinners and her famous chocolate cake. She loved her family, her two daughters Jane Melcher and Catherine Roe and son’s-in-law Rick Melcher and Mike Roe. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Andy (Vickie) Roe, Chris (Peggy) Roe, Bryan Roe, Erin Roe and Dan Roe, Jennifer Melcher (Brad), and Mike (Misty) Melcher. Great Grandchildren Morgan, Paige, Taylor, Spencer, Landon, Annie, Jackson, Braxton, Maddox, Emma and Evelyn. Great-Great Grandchildren, Clark, Mark and Kimberly. Meredith is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Meredith was preceded in death by her husband Wayne J, Sisters Ruth Ross, Marian Cattnach and two brothers Robert Haney and Howard Haney.

Special thank you to Doreen Hansen and Marilan Sand who became family to Meredith.

Meredith’s family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice staff and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving care of her and their care for us. Meredith’s family would also like to thank Dr. Nate Brever and his nursing staff for their excellent care for many years through CentraCare in Albany, MN.

Services are pending in Pipestone, MN.