Henry (Hank) Velasquez, 74, Sauk Rapids

June 20, 1950 - July 13, 2024

Henry (Hank) Velasquez, age 74 of Sauk Rapids, died Saturday, July 13, 2024.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024, from 4-8 PM at the Sauk Rapids Municipal Park Pavilion, 1001 River Ave N, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379.

In Hank’s life, he made connections with many people. He ran multiple marathons, the highlight of his running career was the 1990 Berlin Marathon, the first marathon that was run through East and West Berlin after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He was an avid cyclist, guitarist, and harpist.

Hank was an electrician, first aid brigade, and fire brigade responder at Champion International Paper Mill.

He worked at The Place of Hope. He was a driver for AAA Courier, but his favorite gig was being a cab driver. Hank loved interacting with the people and the stories that surrounded them.

Hank was a board member at Tri-Cap. He volunteered at various entities and his volunteerism led him to respond to Hurricane Katrina rebuild and various relief efforts with flood disasters in southern Minnesota.

When Hank wasn’t working or volunteering he enjoyed time in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Lake Okoboji, Iowa.

If you met Hank you wouldn’t forget him. He had a generous heart and an unbelievable talent for a quick comeback or smart-ass retort.

Hank will be dearly missed by his life partner of 40 years, Cathy Lampert, Son, John Velasquez (Kristina), Daughter Angela Velasquez, Son, Luther Lampert (Angela), Brothers, Bob and Mike Velasquez and Frankie his beloved dog.

Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Cipriana, sister, Denise, and grandchildren, Jace & Jersey.

