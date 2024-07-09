Frederick “Fred” Overman, 79, Freeport

August 28, 1944 - July 8, 2024

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Fred Overman, age 79 of Freeport, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 16 at the Sacred Heart Catholic church in Freeport. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM, Tuesday, at the church in Freeport. Fred died on July 8 at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring after a battle with dementia. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Fred was born August 28, 1944, in St. Cloud to Joesph and Hilda (Borgerding) Overman. He served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam conflict and then in the Army Reserves. He married Mary Arceneau in 1987. Fred grew up in the Freeport area and lived there until 1986 when he moved to Willmar. He moved into the Assumption Home in 2021. Fred worked as a small engine mechanic for over 50 years. He worked with Hiltner Company and then Ed’s Small Engine Repair. He enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the MNUSA Snowmobile Club. He was an active member St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Willmar and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport, the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department, the Willmar American Legion and he was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Willmar Knights of Columbus.

Fred is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Ronald) Luckey, St. Cloud; Melissa (Scott) Welle, Avon; Kimberley Overman, Jackson, MI and Jenna (Derek) Henning, Miltona. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and his sisters and brothers; Genevieve Hiltner, Melrose; Edward Overman, Freeport; Teresa Chamberlin; Champlin; Norbert (Audery) Overman, Albany and Ruth (George) Traeger, Melrose.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary, and his brothers and sisters, Joseph Overman, Raymond Overman, Doreen Robillard, Bernice Muske, Mary Harren, Celine Overman, and James Overman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the “Eagles Healing Nest” for veterans in Sauk Centre.