Richard H. Holt, 85, Sauk Rapids

September 8, 1938 - June 25, 2024

Richard H. “Dick” Holt died peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice on June 25, with his wife by his side.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Roosevelt Rd., St. Cloud, on Wednesday, July 10, from 1-4 PM, including a buffet lunch.

Dick was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 8, 1938, to Lillian & Herbert Holt. He lived in So. Mpls., riding his bike to deliver meds for a local pharmacy (10 cents per delivery!) He graduated from Roosevelt HS; he earned a BA in Philosophy (U. Of MN.). He served the Navy on the USS Roosevelt aircraft carrier from 1961-63.

He worked for the Mpls. ARC as an instructor, then as the Director of a Day Activity Center for severely disabled students in north Mpls. While working, he completed his MA in Special Ed. He met Ann on the steps of Pattee Hall (U of MN). They married on Aug. 3, 1968, in Wadsworth, OH (Ann's hometown). After moving to St. Cloud, MN in 1970, Dick was as Director of Spec. Ed./Student Services for the St. Cloud Public Schools. He earned his PhD in 1981. He & terrific coordinators pioneered "INCLUSION" for differently abled pupils, the way it SHOULD be done: MAXIMUM support for students!

He was also proud of his Refugee Resettlement work with Vietnamese, Cambodian, Laotian, Somali citizens! His hobbies were reading; anything outdoors: biking, walking, hiking. He & Ann traveled many places in the US and Canada. After retirement, they felt fortunate to travel overseas to places they NEVER expected to visit, greatly expanding their world view!

Dick is survived by wife Ann, daughter Kristin (Andrew Mercer), son Steven (Tamika Grinnell), beloved grandchildren Dawn, Elgin, Tyrianna; sisters Barbara (Al Lee), Jeri (Ken Young), many nieces/nephews and their families. Preceded in death by his parents/many aunts and uncles. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Quiet Oaks Hospice House (5537 Galaxy Rd., St. Cloud, MN 56301.) THANKS to the MANY caring, compassionate staff, and volunteers at Quiet Oaks!