Dean Jerome Ostendorf, 59, St. Cloud

November 23, 1964 - June 28, 2024

The Ostendorf family invites friends and loved ones to join them in honoring Dean's life. The visitation will be held at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud on Wednesday, July 17, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The family requests that attendees bring memories and stories of Dean to share, celebrating the life of a deeply cherished man.

Dean Jerome Ostendorf, 59, passed away on June 28, 2024, at his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Dean was born on November 23, 1964, to Kathleen and Herbert Ostendorf in St. Cloud, Dean was a lifelong resident who cherished his family and loved ones.

Dean graduated from Technical High School in 1983. He received a business degree from Rasmussen College in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was self-employed in the Property and Casualty Insurance field for many years. Dean was also a cancer survivor for the past 17 years.

Dean was a man of many passions, known for his love of gardening, camping at Lost Lake, motorcycle racing, and his adeptness at fixing cars. His hobbies reflected his adventurous spirit and his mechanically inclined nature. Dean's happiest moments were spent with his family, especially seeing, and interacting with his granddaughter, Hannah, and time spent outdoors, either tending to his garden or surrounded by nature at his favorite camping spots.

He was a beloved father, grandpa, son, brother, and friend, remembered for his kind heart and willingness to lend a hand. Dean's family was the cornerstone of his life. He is survived by his son, Andrew (Sara Theisen); granddaughter, Hannah; brothers, Darrell (Lori), Gary (Cheryl), and Todd (Missy); sisters, Cheryl Waseka (Mike) and Patti Peterson (Paul); and many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen and Herbert Ostendorf.