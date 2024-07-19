Howard “Howie” Birr, 85, Albany

March 29, 1939 - July 18, 2024

attachment-Howard Birr loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Howard “Howie” Birr, age 85 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, July 26, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Howard died on Thursday, July 18 at Serenity Village in Avon after battling cancer and finally dementia. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Thursday, July 25, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany, and again after 10:00 AM, Friday at the church. Seven Dolors parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM, Thursday at the funeral home.

Howard was born March 29, 1939, in Farming Township, rural Albany. He grew up on the family farm and when he was 13 years old, his father died and Howard took over the farm. He spent the rest of his life farming in the Albany area. He married Donna Maile on August 14, 1965, in St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon. The couple purchased a second farm and Howard farmed both farms until retiring at the age of 80. He enjoyed listening to old-time music and he loved dancing and playing solitaire on the computer. He especially loved spending time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church and Catholic Aid.

Howard is survived by his wife, Donna Birr, Albany; his 9 children; Louella (Tom) Kaufer, Vadnais Heights; Lynn (Cari Sprague) Birr, Linwood; Lora (Burt) Dahle, Champlin; Loren (Sara) Birr, Albany; Billie Jo (Mike) Norgaard, Crystal; Glen (Tina) Birr, Avon; Patricia (Daryl) Davis, Minneapolis; Donald (Christina) Birr, Holdingford; and Anthony (Haley) Birr, Albany. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Irene Jochum, Albany.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Lorraine Funkhouser, and Myrtle Bittner, and his brother, Donald Birr.

The family would like to thank the staff at Serenity Village in Avon and the staff from Moments Hospice.