Young Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP -- A Burtrum woman was hurt Friday when she lost control and rolled her vehicle.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. on 30th Street about two miles southeast of Bowlus.

The sheriff says 18-year-old Rachel Hartsock was heading east on 30th Avenue and was behind another vehicle when she began to brake on a hill, lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled.

Hartsock was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

