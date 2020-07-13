Young South Haven Man Accused of Assaulting a Former Friend

KIMBALL -- A South Haven man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly punched a former friend in the face, causing facial fractures and a concussion.

Eighteen-year-old Tanner Schroeder is charged with 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm and gross misdemeanor property damage.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Kimball just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on an assault call.

Officers found the teen victim with injuries to his eye, cheek, nose and lip. The victim said Schroeder entered the house, pulled him outside and punched him the face.

Schroeder is also accused of slashing all four tires on the victim's truck.

Court records show Schroeder told deputies he was upset with the victim, knew he'd be at that location and slashed the tires on his truck. He allegedly told officers he was still upset so he went back to the home, pulled the victim outside and punched him in the face.

The charges state the victim may have to undergo surgery to repair the fractures.