The other day I was pulled up to a stoplight, getting ready to turn right on Division. As always, St. Cloud streets are pretty busy during the week, and this was right around lunch time. I pulled up to the light. I stopped. I looked both ways 3 times, and slowly started to turn on Division, when out of nowhere, a gentleman came speeding across the intersection on his bike. If I hadn't been pulling out slowly, I would have hit him as I entered the street.

My heart was racing. I was thinking to myself, "I thought it was illegal to ride a bike across an intersection?" I thought you were supposed to walk your bike across?

I did some digging into this; and as it turns out, it IS legal to ride your bike across the intersection. It is "Strongly Recommended" that you don't..but you can if you want to. I was shocked to learn this, since it puts even more pressure on the driver, and the driver is the one who's going to hurt someone.

I decided to learn what other dangerous things you can legally do on a bicycle, that defies common sense. Here's what I found.

SHOULD YOU DISMOUNT A BICYCLE AND WALK THROUGH A CROSSWALK?

You probably should for safety purposes, but you don't have to.

YOU CAN TEXT WHILE RIDING A BIKE

It's true. It is not illegal to talk and text while riding your bike. I'm not sure how you do it, but it sounds like a dangerous activity to me.

IT IS LEGAL TO USE A CELL PHONE WHILE RIDING A BIKE

Although it is strongly discouraged, you can do it. A bicycle is not a motor vehicle, so you can do this if you want to.

CAN YOU BE CHARGED WITH DUI WHILE RIDING A BICYCLE?

Although it is NOT a good idea to ride your bicycle while intoxicated, you cannot be charged with a DUI because it is not a motor vehicle.

DO YOU NEED TO WEAR HELMETS?

No. It is strongly encouraged, but you do not have to wear a helmet to ride bike in Minnesota.

If you would like more information about the law about riding bike in MInnesota, you can click HERE now.

