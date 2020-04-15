Xcel: No Electric or Natural Gas Disconnections for Residential Customers

UNDATED -- If this were a normal year, Wednesday, April 15 would mark the expiration date for Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule, giving utility companies like Xcel Energy the right to disconnect residential services for customers late on payments.

John Marshall, Xcel's Director of Community Relations and Foundation, says this policy has changed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're all living in unprecedented times," said Marshall. "Right now, our communities and our families are facing challenges. That's why, a few weeks back, we announced we would not disconnect residential customers' electric or natural gas services until further notice."

Marshall says residential customers are encouraged to call Xcel's customer support department to arrange budget-friendly payment plans.

"We're very open to working with whatever arrangements work," Marshall said. "We just want to make sure people have the energy they need to power their homes and keep their families safe. We want to help, we want to partner, and we want to work through these unprecedented times together."

For more information on how to contact Xcel Energy, visit their website.