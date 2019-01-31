Xcel Energy Restores Natural Gas Service to Princeton

PRINCETON -- After the bitter cold snap interrupted natural gas service to 150 Xcel customers in Princeton, the energy provider says the outage is over.

The outage started Tuesday night as temperatures plunged well below zero, with wind chills hitting 50-below-zero in some places. Xcel workers were doing door-to-door with local law enforcement to check on those affected. Some spent the night in a hotel.

It got to the point where Xcel asked all Minnesota natural gas customers to turn their thermostats down to 63 or lower.

Xcel says lowering the thermostats did help in avoiding additional outages.