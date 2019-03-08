Xcel Energy Reminds Homeowners to Keep Meters Clear of Snow/Ice

UNDATED -- With heavy, wet snow in the forecast, Xcel Energy is reminding you to keep an eye on your gas meters and furnace vents.

Xcel says it's important to keep snow and ice clear of the vents to prevent dangerous gas buildup inside your home.

With melting and freezing likely over the next several weeks, Xcel says it's also a good idea to check often that melting snow isn't dripping on the gas meter and causing ice to build up.

Xcel says it has increased staff on hand to deal with any power outages caused by the impending snowstorm. If you experience a power outage, you should report it as soon as possible. There are several ways to report an outage and check on the status.

You can call their toll-free number at 1-800-895-1999, text your outage to Xcel Energy by texting OUT to 98936, visit their website at xcelenergy.com , or download their mobile app.