SAUK RAPIDS -- Several people were without power Friday morning in the St. Cloud metro area.

Xcel Energy reported 186 customers lost power shortly after 8:30 a.m. As of 11:30 a.m. only seven customers in Waite Park are without power.

Xcel says crews are working quickly to restore power to those homes as soon as possible. They expect to have power restored by 2:00 p.m.

You can look at the power outage map for more updates.