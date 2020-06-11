Xcel Cutting Power to Becker Friday Night, Saturday Morning

BECKER -- Xcel Energy's Becker area customers are going to be without power overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Xcel says they'll be moving their customers in that area to a newly constructed substation.

As crews make the switch the power will be out from about 10:00 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday, although the outage may be shorter for some customers.

The outage will cover nearly the entire town of Becker, the north side of Highway 10, and a small portion of commercial businesses on the south side of Highway 10.

You're reminded to turn off computers, keep your refrigerators and freezers closed, and remember that garage door openers, sump pumps and other equipment that operates only by electrical power will not work during the outage.