One Hurt In Wrong Way Head On Crash On Highway 10
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- Only minor injuries in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 10.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Royalton.
A vehicle driven by 69-year-old Patricia Weber of Rice was going south in the northbound lanes when it collided head-on with another vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle was 58-year-old Howard Smith of Pequot Lakes.
Get our free mobile app
Smith was taken to Little Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Weber was not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Townsquare Media Radionthon Benefitting Quiet Oaks
- New Restaurant Opens in Downtown St. Cloud
- Plan for New Eatery, Tap Wall Developing in St. Joseph
- New Vendor Taking Over Gardens Gift Shop
- MSP Named Best Airport in North America 3rd Straight Year
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty