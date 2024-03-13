One Hurt In Wrong Way Head On Crash On Highway 10

ROYALTON (WJON News) -- Only minor injuries in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Royalton.

A vehicle driven by 69-year-old Patricia Weber of Rice was going south in the northbound lanes when it collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was 58-year-old Howard Smith of Pequot Lakes.

Smith was taken to Little Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Weber was not hurt.

